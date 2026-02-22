A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6: Finale expectations

In just a matter of hours from now A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6 is going to arrive on HBO. Are you ready for a finale potentially like no other?

It may go without saying at this point, but we are infinitely excited for what more could be coming here! Most of episode 5 was largely about the Trial of Seven and now, we are left to sift more through the aftermath of that. Dunk survived, but Baelor Targaryen is dead. How does he handle that? Guilt may be a huge part of what we see for Ser Duncan; while he did not force the Hand of the King to take part, at the same time he implored people to help him. Baelor is someone who heeded the call. Are the other members of his family going to be coming for him now? It is fair to wonder.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reactions and reviews!

Of course, none of this gives you much of an indication as to what could be happening for Egg. The young child may still be eager to work with Dunk as a squire after all this, but will his father Maekar even let him? This is the same man he fought against in the Trial, and this is without even mentioning Aerion and his role in all of this.

Now, we do imagine that this episode will offer some conclusion to this chapter of the story, largely because the first season is adapting the entirety of George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight. However, season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently being filmed, and we would not be shocked at all if there was at least some sort of tease present here for what the next part of the series could be. If nothing else, we imagine that this season will be a microcosm of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far — there will be a little humor, but at the same time a great reminder of the journey we’ve been on so far.

Related – Get more thoughts on what the future of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could be

What are you hoping to see overall heading into the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







