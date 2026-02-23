A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 finale: A post-credits surprise

The season 1 finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has now come and gone at HBO, and it feels pretty darn fair to say that we’re in our feelings over it. How exceptional was this entire season? It makes us all the more grateful that a season 2 is coming. Not only that, but also the fact that filming is already underway for it at the same exact time.

As for what that season could look like, it does feel like we’ve already got a reasonably good idea thanks to that post-credits scene. After all, within that we learned that Egg’s decision to join Dunk as a squire is not exactly what he claimed it to be…

Earlier on in the finale, Dunk met with Maekar and was told that Egg wanted to work with him; yet, the Targaryen had some major conditions for it. He had to train with Egg at a place of their choosing and from there, it is fair to imagine that they would be governed by a specific set of rules. Dunk had no interest in that, though technically, he initially had no real interest in being a knight at all. Egg clearly realized at some point that his father’s insistence on having control was holding him back.

With that, Egg took matters into his own hands! He lied to Dunk about Maekar giving him permission to go off with him, learning to be a squire in the same way that Dunk learned from Ser Arlan of Pennytree. Following the title cards (now named “A Knight of the Nine Kingdoms,” a reference to some dialogue), we had a small scene where Maekar realized that Egg was nowhere to be scene. Could he hunt them down, or accuse Dunk of kidnapping? All of this seems to be in the works at this point…

