Chicago Fire season 14 episode 13: More on crossover, big mystery

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, Chicago Fire is going to have its big three-part crossover coming on March 4. Why not take a moment now and break it down further?

Well, the “Reckoning” event is already being promoted as something huge — which does make sense given that you’ve got Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos both returning to the franchise. We imagine that the three episodes are going to move in a seamless manner, allowing the entire event to feel like a movie on some level. Lives are obviously going to be in danger, but what could be particularly exciting about this event is the chance for there to be some sort of mystery coursing through just about every part.

If you want the stage to be set even further for what is to come here, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help. Be sure to take a look at all of the synopses below for more…

Chicago Fire (Part 1) – Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery – one with consequences that could put countless lives in jeopardy. TV-14

Chicago Med (Part 2) – The doctors at Gaffney are thrust into a race against time as they work to unravel a baffling medical mystery linked to the passenger jet, while lives hang in the balance. TV-14

Chicago PD (Part 3) – An airfield emergency triggers a deeper mystery involving a passenger plane, propelling the Intelligence Unit into a high?stakes pursuit of the culprit, all under the sharp eye of the FBI. TV-14

We do expect closure on the crossover in the Chicago PD story — but do not expect a lot of the recent plot threads from the individual shows to be addressed here in some sort of significant way. We would not be shocked if we were stuck waiting until March 11 for resolution on all of that.

What do you want to see from this Chicago Fire crossover with Med and PD?

