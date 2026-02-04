Chicago Fire season 14 episode 13 return date at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago Fire season 14 episode 13 return date? What more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that tonight’s new installment is the last one you will see for a little while — and the same goes here for the rest of the franchise, as well. The plan is to take all One Chicago off the air for the remainder of February, and for a pretty simple reason in the Winter Olympics. The plan at present is to bring them all back on Wednesday, March 4, and with an episode that is more meaningful than most. We are talking here about a crossover event!

Anytime this world gets a three-parter like this, we do tend to think it is going to be something special. These are very difficult to film and then stage, so we tend to think producers steer clear unless they have an especially compelling story to tell. The Chicago Fire portion of it may not necessarily address current storylines happening this season, so be prepared for that in advance. There could be some threads that do not get addressed until the other side of it.

In general, just know that there is a lot more of the Taylor Kinney series to come through the rest of the late winter and spring, and that is without even addressing the odds of a season 15. It feels inevitable at this point, but we would not assume every cast member from season 14 will be back. After all, the future of Dermot Mulroney is already unclear!

When can you expect more info on the crossover?

While that is up to NBC to figure that out, our general sentiment is that within the next couple of weeks, the picture will start to become a little bit clearer.

