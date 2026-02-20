The Pitt season 2 episode 8: Is more of Mohan, Abbot ahead?

As we look ahead towards The Pitt season 2 episode 8 on HBO Max next week, can we go ahead and hope for more Mohan – Abbot scenes? Even though Shawn Hatosy is only in a certain percentage of the season, we love every single time these two characters are together.

In episode 7, they had a moment that was both surprising and endearing all at once, as Abbot had Mohan help him for a brief procedure — with his shirt off, of course. They were both professional and yet, is there a spark between them? Are they even aware that such a thing could even exist?

Well, it does not seem that Mohan is really that aware of it, at least just yet. In speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is some of what Supriya Ganesh (who plays the character) had to say about Mohan’s mindset in general:

“I think she’s just really socially stunted. I think she just doesn’t really understand that this might be what’s happening, and even in playing the scene, I think the only real moment that she has that connection with him is where he is able to connect with her on this level of helping her with her patient.”

So while Mohan may not see necessarily romantic chemistry with her and Jack just yet, there is clearly a lot of trust and respect. We tend to think that at least some of it is based on the fact that he treats her like an equal as an attending, and that is certainly not something that is always the case, especially in days like this where everything is hyper-intense and emotions run higher than usual.

