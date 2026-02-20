The Pitt season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Will Robby, hospital fall apart?

Next week on The Pitt season 2 episode 8, we may very well see what is the defining story of the year — or at least the most perilous.

For most of the past several episodes, after all, we have sat back, waiting to see something terrible happen regarding the whole Westbridge situation. The problems started with patients being shuffled over, but things have now officially gone from bad to worse. Moving forward, all of the major technological systems at the hospital are going to be shut down. What does that mean for Robby and the other doctors? Well, they have to rely totally on their skills and not on computers to save lives.

The first thing that we’ll say here is that the hospital is pretty lucky that Dr. Abbot is there at this given moment — even if he was just a patient in his own right. He is experienced in dealing with atypical situations thanks to his time in combat, so he may be a huge asset if he sticks around. On the flip side, it seems like Dr. Al has been using her AI charting app for a lot of her patients — is she going to be able to do anything now?

In the midst of this new and overwhelming crisis, there are still clearly a few other story threads that remain unresolved. Take, for example, what is going to happen when it comes to the patients that are already there, Mel’s upcoming deposition, or the relationship with Robby and Langdon. Will this situation also cause Noah Wyle’s character to rethink his plans for his sabbatical? Let’s just say that we are in a spot where there is a heck of a lot to think about here.

