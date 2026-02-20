The Pitt season 2 episode 7: That game-changing cliffhanger…

We knew heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 7 that there was a chance to see some sort of big-time reveal, thanks mostly to the promos in advance. Yet, at the same time, we weren’t quite sure just what it would be.

Yet, in the closing minutes for what we saw tonight, the head of the hospital arrived to the ER to deliver a pretty clear message: Things are shifting to analog for the immediate future. In light of the situation at Westbridge and other nearby hospitals, they have to do whatever they can to thwart off a cyberattack. By virtue of that, all technology is being switched off, meaning that Robby and the entire team are shifting over to operating in a more analog way.

What does this mean? Well, in a big-picture sense everything Dr. Al-Hashimi was doing with her AI app is now going completely out the window. Meanwhile, Santos will have to stop her charting and in general, it is going to be infinitely harder to keep track of patients, who are rapidly flooding in. Things are about to get infinitely worse and we have to prepare for what that is.

What we will at least say here is that it is nice that The Pitt did not make this hospital the victim of a cyberattack as well, mostly because that is something that we have seen across a number of shows over the course of the past several years. We do not need this medical drama to repeat things we’ve seen elsewhere, but it does put Robby and the rest of the team in a helpless situation now. They have no way to know how long this will all last, so they have to just keep their heads down and work to treat almost every single person that they can.

