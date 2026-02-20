The Pitt season 2 episode 7: EP on Langdon, Robby confrontation

Coming out of The Pitt season 2 episode 7 on HBO Max, we do think it makes sense to feel a multitude of differing emotions here.

After all, Robby and Langdon finally had a confrontation that was several weeks in the making. However, at the same exact time it did not end in the way many may have wanted. Langdon apologized for what happened in the past, only to be met by a pretty harsh statement by Noah Wyle’s character in response: He does not want him working with him in the ER anymore. Obviously, Langdon gets through this day because he has to … but what happens while Robby is gone, let alone when he comes back? These are things that may need to be figured out.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill did his best to really break down one of the more important questions here: Why Robby is being so harsh on his protegee to begin with:

Langdon crossed a line that really cut him to the quick. He was his golden boy. Robby was his mentor. He had high hopes for him. I think what hurts the most is Robby probably feels a little stupid — that his belief in Langdon was so great it blinded him to what was going on. And the fact that it was Santos, a first-year resident, who found out on her first day, while Robby had been working with this guy for years and was oblivious. So a lot of it is misguided and misdirected toward Langdon when some of it is really about his own anger at himself.

We do hope that by the end of the day Robby and Langdon are in a better spot but at the same time, it does feel clear that a lot may fall on Robby himself. He is being as stubborn as stubborn can be, and that may only end up hurting him.

