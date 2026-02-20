Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, February 20, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, and is this long 2026 finally at an end? We know that it has been frustrating for many reasons, including that the show is not always long for this long at the start of a new year.

Now, this is the point in this article where we have to share both the good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and get the bad part out of the way here: There is no installment of the Max Thieriot series tonight, as the Olympics remain ongoing and CBS does not want to hurt their own live ratings. However, the good news here is that it is almost at the end! There are going to be installments starting next week, and we know that there are at least two more coming in consecutive weeks beyond that.

Do you want to learn more about what is ahead across these? Well, we are more than happy to help! Just take a look below, as they serve as a great way to set the stage.

Season 4 episode 10, “On the Carpet” – As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 11, “Elite of the Elite” – As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 12, “Life of a Firefighter” – As station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

