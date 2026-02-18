Fire Country season 4 spoilers: When is Shawn Hatosy back?

As we prepare to see Shawn Hatosy make his big return to The Pitt in just over 24 hours, why not chat about Fire Country, as well? That is the other show that the Animal Kingdom alum is currently a part of and over there, he is playing Battalion Chief Brett Richards.

Of course, we tend to think that anyone who steps into the show after Vince’s death was going to be polarizing — there is no replacing Billy Burke’s character, especially since he is also so closely tied to both Bode and Sharon. However, what the series has done that is so smart here is allowed him to not try and be a prototypical character in his position — he may be adversarial at times, but also is not some terrible person.

According to a new report from TV Insider, you are going to see Hatosy back as this character for the March 13 episode. To go along with this, the actor had the following to say about popping back into this world:

“What I like about playing Richards is I think he’s funny. I think his intentions are pretty good, and I think he has a way of communicating with Sharon that he speaks in riddles, and then it drives her crazy, which I love. I also think he seems like a d–k in the first episode when we meet him, but he really does care because he knows that Vince, his presence is important to this place, and he understands that family is kind of the key to this firehouse staying together. And ultimately, he’s a family guy, and it’s just taking him a minute to be accepted in, and hopefully, this next time we see him, they’re going to let him in.”

In the end, let’s just see how the remainder of this arc plays out with Richards — it does feel like more twists are coming.

