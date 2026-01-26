Fire Country season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Cliffhanger aftermath

We know that it has been a long time coming, but Fire Country season 4 episode 10 is going to be coming on February 27. What more can we say about it today?

Luckily, CBS has shared today some of the first intel from “On the Carpet,” a story that is going to resolve at least some of what we saw in the fall finale this past December. Of course, there was a dangerous situation front and center there, but also some difficult situations for Bode, Jake, and others. While we do not expect that everyone is going to be 100% okay at the end of this episode, there should be some forward movement here — especially when it comes to the fire itself.

If you look below, you can see the full Fire Country season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“On the Carpet” – As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do we wish that we had more specifics about some of the characters in advance here? 100% but at the same time, we can’t be surprised with what little is shared here. We are talking about a network that has long been cagey with giving away many major Fire Country details in advance. The reason why is quite simple: They do like to continue to project the idea that nobody is safe, something that was reinforced further by what we saw with Vince at the start of the season.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 4 episode 10 when it airs?

