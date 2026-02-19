Mayor of Kingstown season 5 premiere date: Best-case scenario

We do consider ourselves rather fortunate to know that a Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is coming to Paramount+ in advance — and beyond this, that it is going to be the final chapter for Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast.

Would it have been nice to see more seasons of Mike’s story down the line? Of course but at the same time, we do greatly appreciate the fact that we are getting a defined beginning, middle, and end, especially when you consider the fact that a lot of other shows do not get that. Filming for the final chapter will be kicking off before too long, and that does enable us the opportunity to talk more about the story ahead — and also when it will premiere.

So what is the best-case scenario for a return right now? Well, we tend to think that we can put that in relatively simple terms at this point — namely, that you are going to have a chance to see it back either at the end of this year or early 2027. The best-case scenario could be late October / early November, though it would take a pretty quick turnaround for production. Given that they have done this before, we do at least think it is possible.

How will Mike’s story end?

Here is the irony — Mayor of Kingstown is a series with as high of a body count as almost any out there. However, at the same time we would argue that there is still hope so long as Mike is alive. This is still a gritty drama and we don’t imagine that there will be sunshine and rainbows at the end; however, we still want to bank on a sliver of hope for the future.

