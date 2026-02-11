Mayor of Kingstown season 5 premiere date: What filming dates suggest

We know that Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is going to be the final one over at Paramount+ and just by virtue of that alone, we are prepared to get all sorts of emotional. How in the world is Mike’s story going to end? We wouldn’t be surprised if more characters do die by the end of all this; we are doing our best to get prepare for it pretty far in advance.

As we do, one thing we are rather grateful to know right now is simply when the cameras are going to be rolling — and with that, we can better estimate when the series will actually return!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure even more big TV reactions and reviews!

In a recent post on Instagram, a CBS Pittsburgh affiliate noted that the plan for the series is for it to kick off production in March and with that, the expectation is that it is going to run until we get around to June. That may seem like a fairly short amount of time for a show like this to film, but Mayor of Kingstown (like a lot of other series in the Taylor Sheridan world) has figured out a good way to get a lot of stuff done within a relatively short amount of time. This is also not a series that requires a great deal of post-production work and through that, we do think it is feasible that we could see it back at some point moving into the fall. Think around October or November, if we are lucky.

While we imagine that the Jeremy Renner drama is going to keep a lot of cards close to the vest during production, it is still our hope that a few different details will come out over the course of time. We do want at least some characters to have a happy conclusion to all this — but is that really possible in this world? Time will tell.

Related – Get some other discussion right now all about Mayor of Kingstown

What are you most eager to see on Mayor of Kingstown season 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do jjust that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







