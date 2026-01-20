Mayor of Kingstown season 5 gets major boost — how?

We know that a Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is coming to Paramount+, but there is a bittersweet feeling attached to it. After all, this is the final season of the Jeremy Renner series, meaning that we are going to be seeing some sort of emotional closure to Mike’s overall arc.

While we are likely going to be waiting until late 2026 / early 2027 to see what is next, there is some rather surprising news to share in the interim: Past seasons will be coming to Netflix!

The news came out today courtesy of a new report from Deadline and while it remains unclear just what seasons the streamer will get, this is the first time that Netflix will receive a show that falls under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella. The vast majority have so far been on the aforementioned Paramount+ service, with Yellowstone being the only exception due to an extremely-early deal that was struck with Peacock. No matter when the Mayor of Kingstown seasons launch there (as a part of a larger licensed content deal), we do tend to think that this will help the show’s overall viewership a great deal.

After all, one thing that we’ve seen time and time again is that not everyone opts to subscribe to more than one streaming service and for many families, Netflix is the sole choice. Another interesting component to all this is that the licensing deal comes amidst a massive and very-public dispute between the streamer and Paramount over a sale of Warner Bros. — just in case you needed a reminder that business does not impede other business, this is more or less it.

