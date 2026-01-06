Mayor of Kingstown season 5 premiere date hopes after renewal

Yesterday, the bittersweet news was confirmed when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown over at Paramount+. It is really nice to know we are getting a season 5. However, at the same time, we are well-aware now that it is going to be the final chapter of the Jeremy Renner show. Five seasons is a great run for any streaming show but at the same time, it’s always tough to say goodbye to anything you enjoy for a good chunk of the year.

So now that we know for sure that you are going to see Mike and so many other characters back, why not get into a discussion about when it could actually air? There are certainly still some question marks when it comes to that.

Well, for starters, consider the fact Mayor of Kingstown honestly does not take that long to film, but its return will be based mostly on when scripts are ready and the story is shot. Seeing it back before the fall feels impossible, but it could be even later than that depending on everyone’s schedule. Even when the series is complete, Paramount can choose to air it whenever they want — a great example of this right now is The Madison, the spin-off for Yellowstone that seemingly filmed an entire season a long time ago.

What we can say with some measure of confidence is this: We do believe the final episodes will start airing before the spring of next year. There is no real reason to wait longer than that, especially when you want to capture momentum from what you’ve already shared. This is a series you want to see conclude with a flourish, and not so much a whimper.

