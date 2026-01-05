Mayor of Kingstown renewed for season 5, will be final one

After several years of running at Paramount+, it looks as though Mayor of Kingstown is officially coming to a close.

Today, the streaming service confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Jeremy Renner series will be concluding with the next batch of episodes. We cannot say that this is altogether shocking, largely due to it being something that Renner himself suggested could be happening in the past. We do not think that this news is tied to executive producer Taylor Sheridan’s deal with NBCUniversal, which will have him leaving Paramount in the years ahead; he was not the day-to-day writer of this show in the first place.

Ultimately, the end of this show is mostly just a reminder that nothing good sticks around forever, and we do think that there is value in concluding a series while the quality is still there, and before it starts to completely run out of creative steam. We do not want that to happen here and luckily, we have a hard time imagining that it will. Having the show end here is going to allow Mike to wreck all sorts of havoc in his quest to protect some of the people he cares about the most.

Will there still be new additions to the final season? We would certainly bank on that, just like we would also bank potentially on them being among the most dangerous that we’ve seen Mike and the other characters take on so far. We’ve seen this show kill off a number of people so far and just by virtue of that alone, it does feel really easy to enter the remainder of the story now with a mantra of “nobody is safe.” How can you not believe it at this particular moment in time?

