NCIS season 23 episode 10 spoilers: Emily Wickersham on Bishop, Torres

It has been an extremely long wait, but NCIS season 23 episode 10 is finally around the corner! Why not go ahead and dive further into what’s around the corner?

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting that the primary subject matter of this installment is pretty darn obvious already: The return of Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop! It has been a long time, but we know that there are so many interesting aspects about her return — including some high stakes that go along with it. Remember that Knight is hunting her down, and that Ellie has history with so many other characters — with Nick Torres being high on the list.

Speaking to TV Insider, Wickersham in particular notes that the relationship between Bishop and Wilmer Valderrama’s character is a big part of why she wanted to come back:

A lot of why I was excited to go back also is this relationship between Bishop and Torres that I’ve missed playing so much. I love working with Wilmer, and we have such a fun time on set and off set. And the two of them, when he joined NCIS, I think that there was just this rapport right away, and over the years, as you know, the two characters shared so much friendship-wise, bubbling romance-wise, and just like a vibe. And so I think that Torres has always been a character for Bishop to lean on in any moment, for any silly thing but also something real.

Are things about to be rather different for them? You better believe it and in general, it is our feeling that there will be a lot of drama that comes as a result of a potential reunion. (Let’s face it — there is an almost 0% chance that Bishop returns and she does not spend some time with Torres.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

