NCIS season 23 episode 10 sneak peek: What is Bishop’s mission?

When it comes to the arrival of NCIS season 23 episode 10 on CBS, we can finally see the light at the end of the horizon! The crime drama is less than two weeks away now from its return, and this is especially exciting for fans of one Ellie Bishop. How can it not be? We now have a wonderful opportunity to see this character after so many years away, but then also better understand exactly what she is up to.

Going into the episode, here is what we know: Jessica Knight has been tasked by Leon Vance to track down the character, who is now a fugitive from justice. However, at the same time, Emily Wickersham’s character is already watching much of the team!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a new sneak peek from the upcoming episode that picks up almost immediately after episode 9 left off. Bishop is watching much of the NCIS team at the cemetery, and she texts someone to indicate that she has eyes on the target … and that the job will be carried out that night.

From where we sit here, we have a hard time thinking that Ellie would actually do something terrible to anyone in the team, mostly because it is not her character to do something like that. Could she be in a dark place still? Absolutely and from where we stand, we would not be shocked if she is having to present a certain element of darkness in order to convince whoever she is working with that she is with them. She may actually be so good at it now that Vance considers her an enemy!

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on the next NCIS and what to expect

What are you most eager to see heading into NCIS season 23 episode 10 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







