NCIS season 23 episode 10 promo teases Bishop, Torres romance

For those who are unaware for whatever reason, we are still stuck waiting until early March to see NCIS season 23 episode 10 finally air on CBS. However, we are quite grateful that there’s already some great stuff to be excited about here!

If you head over to the link here, for example, you can get an early look at everything you can expect to see from the crime drama courtesy of a promo that aired during the Grammys last night. Much of the hype here is obviously going to be around the return of Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, who made a tiny appearance in the closing seconds of the midseason finale. Jessica Knight has been tasked to find her as a part of her first task with NCIS Elite. She is now a fugitive, and this comes on the heels of an incredibly dangerous deep-cover mission she went on when she first departed the team.

We know that Leon Vance told Knight back at the end of the last episode that the mission would be a secret. However, who in their right mind really thought that this was going to be the case? The preview cements that Bishop and her old flame Torres are going to get some time together — and yes, some of it will be very-much romantic. The closure that they had when Ellie first left was limited at best, but this could provide a little more solace.

From what we’ve heard so far, this return for Wickersham is not meant to be some permanent thing. However, it will be nice to at least have her back around some of the characters again after a lengthy stretch away. Who knows? The door could always be open for more.

What are you most eager to dive into at this point when it comes to NCIS season 23 episode 11?

Do you think that it will offer up closure? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

