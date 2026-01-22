NCIS season 24 renewal confirmed at CBS!

Just in case anyone was out there at this point actually confirmed about the future of NCIS at CBS, here is your notice not to be.

Today, the folks at the network have officially now confirmed that the long-running crime drama is going to be coming back for a season 24. We anticipated it was coming, but we certainly did not expect the renewal issued so fast! This represents a real commitment to giving all the writers and producers proper time to ensure that they have some great stories prepared, though we hardly think it will do anything to speed up production for the series itself. That typically starts around July and it is hard to imagine that shifting.

The fact that any show can last for this long remains a tremendous achievement, and there are very few that have outside of the Law & Order franchise. Given that NCIS has already withstood the exit of Mark Harmon, it is hard to imagine that its future is dependent on any one actor who is left — by virtue of that, you can argue that it really could last for a long time still! Ultimately, it may just come down to what CBS envisions as the end and for now, it does not appear as though one is in sight.

As for when NCIS season 24 is going to be premiering…

There is going to be a better opportunity to discuss that as we get closer to the end of season 23! Our feeling right now is that a late September or early October start makes the most sense; the larger discussion is whether CBS will keep it and its various spin-offs as a part of the same Tuesday lineup.

What do you think about NCIS being renewed for a season 24 over at CBS?

