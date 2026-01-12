NCIS season 23 episode 10 return date delayed; why?

If you have been excited to see NCIS season 23 episode 10 for a good while now, let’s just say that we have some bad news we now need to share.

According to a report from Give Me My Remote, CBS is pushing back the return of the long-running crime drama, which was originally set to take place on February 24 after the Winter Olympics. It is now set to air on March 3 alongside the rest of the standard Tuesday-night lineup. As for the reason why, it is tied to a State of the Union Address that will take place on that day.

We tend to think that CBS was well-aware for a while that NCIS and the other shows could be delayed, so do not worry too much about any long-term ramifications of this change. We’re still going to get the same number of episodes a season, but will just be waiting a little bit longer to see some of them.

The part that makes this extra week of waiting extra-painful is simply where the story left off at the end of episode 9. If you need a quick refresher, Jessica Knight was tasked with a dangerous Elite mission from Leon Vance, one that she is meant to keep from the rest of the team: Track down Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who was tasked on a deep-cover mission years ago. She is now a fugitive, but why in the world is that? This is one of those stories that we wish we had answers to immediately, as it could mean a lot to a number of characters — especially Nick Torres, given the history that they had.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

