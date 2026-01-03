NCIS season 23 episode 10: When to expect more details

As many of you are likely aware at this point, NCIS season 23 episode 10 is not airing until late February — but there is still a lot to be excited about! This could mark a pivotal point in the story and beyond just that, a nostalgic comeback for those who missed Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop.

Here is what we know about her big return at present: Bishop has been labeled a fugitive by Leon Vance and beyond that, he has charged none other than Jessica Knight with the job of trying to hunt her down, while also keeping her secret from the rest of the team. It does not feel like this will be a longtime return for Wickersham but all the while, we are glad to get a little more closure on this particular story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So when are we going to learn a little bit more about this story? While there is no particular date to share, we can at least point to an approximate timeframe. Based on how CBS tends to release synopses / details for their upcoming shows, we imagine more on NCIS season 23 episode 10 will be out moving into the end of January or the start of February. We imagine that almost the entirety of the story will be about Bishop’s return, which is interestingly mostly due to the fact that there are often one or two sideplots with a show like this. In this situation, how could we really get something like that?

Beyond episode 10, we do believe that we are going to be entering what will feel a little bit more like a natural equilibrium. That means getting more individual characters and subjects that may not be as weighty.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including Emily Wickersham’s reaction to her big return

What do you want to see on NCIS season 23 episode 10 when we do get it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







