The Traitors US season 4 episode 11 (finale): Who will win?

Next week on Peacock you are going to have a chance to see The Traitors US season 4 episode 11 officially arrive. Are you ready for the finale? Is there a chance for a few more surprises along the way?

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and set the stage here. Eric Nam and Rob Rausch are both still in the game as Traitors and with that, they have a lot of power the rest of the way. Nobody will ever know their identities on their way out the door, and that is provided that they ever get eliminated.

Here is what we know at this point heading into the finale. First and foremost, there will be another murder that happens in public fashion. This is where we think that Eric and Rob should separate the two Olympians, especially since Johnny and Tara will work together the rest of the way. With that, go ahead and put Tara out of her misery since she does not want to be there anymore, either.

After that is where things start to get interesting, since Eric and Rob will still need numbers on their side at the banishments. If they continue to work with Maura, they could have the ability to do whatever they want. The problem would come down to whether or not she would side eventually with whoever remains among the other players and with that, actually try to get Eric out of the game. (We have a hard time thinking at the moment that Maura would get murdered, or that she is actually going to turn on Rob.)

No matter what happens, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope for a satisfying outcome. After so much buildup, don’t we deserve that now?

