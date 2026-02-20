The Traitors US season 4 episode 10: Who was banished?

We had a feeling entering The Traitors US season 4 episode 10 that we were going to be seeing some pretty emotional exits — that is the sort of thing that feels inevitable this close to the end! However, at the same time we do also wonder this: Did a few players make some critical mistakes?

First and foremost, we have to begin with Kristen Kish having to pack her knives and go. We get the idea of Eric Nam wanting to protect himself, but should Rob Rausch have convinced him to take out Natalie Anderson instead? Natalie ended up gunning for Rob hard later on in the episode and had he kept Kristen, she could have led a charge against Eric. If Eric was banished, it may have satisfied those who felt like there was a male Traitor in the game. Kristen, meanwhile, was close enough to Rob that she could have remained an ally.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Now, we get to the banishment of Natalie later on, which seemed to be the direct consequence of two different things: Tara Lipinski not having the guts to back up her suspicions of Rob, and then Natalie accusing her of not really having her back. Tara seemed legitimately hurt to the point where she voted on the basis of what happened at the Roundtable; now, she seems more than happy to just quit the game (though she hasn’t).

The good news for Rob and Eric entering the finale is that they are both there, and they will not be exposed as Traitors the rest of the way if they are ousted. However, both of them do have a little bit of heat on them. They have a chance to eliminate one more person from the mix, and this seems like the perfect opportunity to dispatch either Tara or Johnny from the game.

What did you think about the overall events of The Traitors US season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







