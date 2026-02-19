Is 9-1-1: Nashville new tonight on ABC, February 19, 2026?

Is 9-1-1: Nashville new tonight on ABC? We know that the spin-off has been off the air as of late due to the Winter Olympics — so is that about to change?

Well, let’s not wait here and let’s just share the bad news: The hiatus for the series is going to continue for a little while longer. There will be a new installment coming on February 26, and we hope that there are going to be a number of consecutive ones moving forward for a rather long time.

So what does lie ahead on 9-1-1: Nashville? Well, the title for this next installment is “Don Begins,” which is a pretty clear nod to some of the prominent stories that we’ve had a chance to see on the flagship. We imagine that it is going to be both emotional and also informative moving forward.

If you want to get a few more details about what is ahead, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Flashbacks reveal how a devastating house fire reshaped Don’s life, along with how he later met Dixie and Blythe. Meanwhile, the 113 responds to a cyclist pinned against a tree after being hit by a car.

One more thing that we are curious about moving forward here is whether or not there is going to be a chance at a season 2 renewal. In the early going, we had some of our suspicions that the show could be in danger; however, we now think that it has found its place creatively and the hope here is that it can continue momentum for some time. ABC does have a great deal of faith in the franchise — hence, why they decided to bring it on board in the first place.

