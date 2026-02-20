A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: EP on the story ahead

As we prepare for the finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to arrive this weekend on HBO, it is still nice to know that season 2 is underway! Work is already being done in Belfast on the next chapter of the story with Dunk and Egg front and center.

For those familiar with the novellas from George R.R. Martin, you obviously have a strong advantage — you know what is coming up! As for everyone else, there is a new adventure with hopefully some surprises and delightful characters along the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reactions and reviews!

Speaking recently to the AV Club about the work being done, showrunner Ira Parker gave us even more reason for excitement:

… We’re now getting into The Sworn Sword, which is my favorite novella in many ways, with Rohanne Webber or the Red Widow, Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace, who are these classic characters. I can’t say much but we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles. I’m excited. We are cutting some scenes together now, and the directors are seeing some of it, so it feels nice to see [season two] slowly come together. The show coming out at the same time as we work on it has been a blessing in many ways. It allows you to do what Dunk does by putting one foot in front of the other to focus on the work instead of just focusing on the response.

The response to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 has been nothing short of outstanding, so it may be important for the entire team to not just get lost in the praise. They have to focus on what made season 1 so special, which really comes down to the characters, the charm, and also making sure the story feels grounded and authentic.

Related – Hear more of what is to come entering the finale for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

What makes you the most excited entering A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







