A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6: Cliffhanger ahead?

As we prepare for the finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 this weekend, there are so many things we’re left to wonder about. Take, for starters, whether or not there is going to be some sort of dramatic ending here to set up season 2.

First and foremost, we should be grateful to just know that another season for the Game of Thrones prequel is coming and we don’t have to worry about that. From a traditional television perspective, you can argue that the show needs to do something to better set up what lies ahead.

However, here is where we remind you that the HBO epic is not traditional television. Rather, Seven Kingdoms is the sort of show that is intent on following the lead of the source material. While there have been some small changes to The Hedge Knight here and there, showrunner Ira Parker has noted on multiple instances that he does not want to deviate too far from some of the material that is out there. Because of this, we tend to think that readers will have an advantage in what lies ahead here.

Personally, we do hope that the finale offers up some sort of tease for what the future could hold, but the story should be focused more on just giving closure to this chapter of Dunk and Egg’s story. There is a reason why the first season has been so wonderfully received, and a lot of it is tied to the show not trying to do too much. It has a small focus and as viewers, a lot of us are better for it.

Do you think there is going to be a cliffhanger at the end of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1?

Do you think the show really needs it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

