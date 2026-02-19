Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, February 19, 2026?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? It of course goes without saying that after the recent break, we would love to see the first-responder drama back soon.

Now, as for whether that is about to happen, here is where we have to share some of the bad news: Not so much. There is no installment tonight, but the good news is that we are almost at the end of the break due to the Winter Olympics! In one week’s time you will see the show back, which means answers on that Christopher cliffhanger and a whole lot more. There is always going to be a dangerous case for the 118 to tackle, and that is without even getting into what could be a fairly humorous sideplot.

To get more insight about 9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 (which carries with it the title of “Going Once, Going Twice”), be sure to take a look below:

When a medical examiner becomes entangled in a dangerous situation during an autopsy, the 118 is called in to assist. Meanwhile, the 118 hosts an LAFD charity bachelor auction.

Do we expect everything mentioned within this synopsis to really matter several weeks from now? Not really, and this is why we would argue that this is one of those classic situations where the network is hiding something — in this case, whatever is going to be happening with Eddie. They want to give you something else to be surprised about then the story actually airs.

Following next week’s episode, let’s hope that we get a few more new installments in a row — there may still be another hiatus at some point, but we really do not hope it is going to be in the near future.

