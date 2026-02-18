Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: Two reasons for the wait

For those of you who are not currently aware, Slow Horses season 6 is already done filming. Not only that, but it has actually been the case for a little while now. This is one of the reasons why Apple and/or the show’s producers were able to give you a trailer at the end of the season 5 finale!

So when you really think about it in that way, what is the streaming service waiting for when it comes to delivering more of the goods? Let’s just say that there is a method to their madness, even if there could be understandably plenty of criticism from anyone out there impatient for more Slough House (understandable).

In the end, there are really just two reasons why Apple is holding off on giving us more Slow Horses — this situation is not anywhere near as complicated as it is with a number of other shows.

1. Emmy consideration – We’ve stated before that this is critical and we stand by it. It makes no sense for the streaming service to launch two separate seasons within a single eligibility window, which goes from June 1 – May 31. Season 5 is already eligible for the 2026 Emmys, so there is no reason to even consider launching the next chapter until after then.

2. Programming needs – We think that late summer / early fall is when Apple really wants to carve out time for this show and as far as we can gather, they are not going to want to move from that. Because seasons here are ready so far in advance, this really can be a valuable utility player for Apple where they can plug-and-play it almost anywhere they need on the schedule. There are not a lot of other shows that give them this flexibility.

