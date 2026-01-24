Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: When to expect reveal

All of who are fans of Slow Horses and the greater Slough House world are quite lucky, at least compared to other shows. After all, there are not a lot of streaming series out there that actually air a new season every single year! We’ve had Only Murders in the Building, this one, and now The Pitt as some of the ones leading the charge.

There are some reasons why we are getting so lucky with the Gary Oldman drama, with the biggest one being that these episodes do film far in advance. All of season 6 is already in the can, and that is one of the reasons why we got a trailer at the end of season 5. They really do a great job of setting the table and keeping you locked in, year after year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

We have noted this in the past, but the only real reason we are stuck waiting as long as we are here is because of the rather-simple fact that Apple wants there to be a single season on the air every year for Emmy consideration. That makes sense, and it is also why we are probably still several months away from an actual reveal.

Just to give everyone some sort of realistic timeline for the future here, let’s note that a season 5 premiere date was announced in early June, leaving us to wait months to see the next chapter arrive. Do not be surprised if in the end, we face something similar here. This show works rather well as a summer / early fall entry, mostly because of the escapism and for the simple sake of consistency. We would argue that season 5 may be the best one yet just because so much of the team was actually working together — the bar is set rather high now moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Slow Horses now, including our take on the info that is out there

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Slow Horses season 6?

Share some of your individual thoughts and hopes below! Once you do, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







