Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

In just around 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to see the Slow Horses season 5 finale. With that, what can you expect?

Of course, it makes sense to sit here and say that almost anything could happen, thanks in particular to the fact that so many lives are on the line already. Multiple members of Slough House have been made, a high-level politician was killed on accident, and there has been absolute chaos. Yet, at the same time, you can argue that there is still a tiny sliver of hope amidst it all that they will find a way to make it through.

Now that we have laid all of this out for a moment, here is where we will express a certain amount of optimism that somehow, the Slow Horses finale is going to offer up a reasonable amount of closure. This is not a show that often does big cliffhangers, largely because each season is based on a different Mick Herron novel. There is a chance that some loose threads could continue, but there should be an entirely new story.

In general, we are moving forward now with the expectation that we are going to be seeing some sort of footage after the finale for what is coming up next, mostly because season 6 actually wrapped filming some time ago. Because of the way in which some of these episodes film, we are in a spot here where we do get to see a pretty quick turnaround compared to a lot of the other streaming shows that are out there.

