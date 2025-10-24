Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The epic finale

As we look more and more to Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, there is one thing we can state for certain. This is the all-important finale and by virtue of that, there are a number of loose ends that need to be tied up here!

So is all of Slough House going to survive? That is something that we are left to wonder given that this is a show that has killed some people off.

If you look below, you can see the full Slow Horses season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

Season finale. It’s up to the Slow Horses to stop Farouk’s team from completing its mission in a final act of mass carnage.

Ultimately, we do think there are a few different loose ends that need to be tied up here. Is this finale going to be Roddy Ho’s real chance to be a hero? We recognize that he’s been at the center of the story for a huge chunk of the season already, and we love almost every single moment that he shares with Flyte.

Meanwhile, can River actually redeem himself? We tend to think that he has a lot to overcome here when it comes to the death of Gimbal — beyond just that, we’re really frustrated about him blowing off his grandfather. Is there any chance at all that we are going to see him pay him a visit?

In true Slow Horses fashion, don’t be surprised in the event that there is a trailer for season 6. This is a tradition that we’ve seen with this show from the beginning.

