The Boys season 5 spoilers: Karl Urban on potential deaths

In just a couple of months, you are going to see the epic arrival of The Boys season 5 over on Prime Video — and absolutely there is going to be carnage.

As for what that looks like, that is the big question. This is not a show that is going to be coming back for more and through that, the good news here is that the writers do not have to old anything back. There can be betrayals, major deaths, heartbreak, and so much more. While the show may take a few cuews from the comics, it has also deviated so much from that material that we would not look to it as any sort of barometer for what could be coming up.

Speaking to Variety, what star Karl Urban does is ultimately rather simple: Make it abundantly clear that this story is likely about to blow you out of the water:

“Every season, but particularly this season, from episode one, you’re like, oh wow … Nobody is safe. Fatalities right from the get-go. Let’s go! Last season! It’s all on!”

We personally do not think that we would lose Billy Butcher on the final season right away, but a lot of other people? Seemingly fair game! (Still, we hope that Hughie and Annie make it either to the end or close to it.)

The synopsis below, if you have not seen it already, serves to set the stage:

It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it.

