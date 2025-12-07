The Boys season 5 premiere date officially revealed!

We have known for a while that The Boys season 5 would be coming to Prime Video in the new year, but here is a surprise — it is happening earlier than we thought!

Today at CCXP, it was officially revealed that the final episodes of the superhero satire are going to start airing on Wednesday, April 8. This is so much earlier than we expected, especially given that the spin-off Gen V just wrapped up a mere matter of months ago.

Now what is the final season of the series going to look like? Well, for starters, it is our belief that there is going to be more violence than ever — largely because there’s no pressure to keep any character safe anymore. The producers can actually empty the clip and give us resolution to a lot of the different stories we’ve been eager to see for some time.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the first teaser that better sets the stage for what is to come, and also makes it clear that there are a lot of different events, big and small, that you can expect as Homelander attempts to destroy anyone who stands in his way. Eventually, it does seem like some of the good guys could be reunited after the events of the season 4 finale. Also, you get a tiny glimpse in here of Jared Padalecki, who is going to reunite with his Supernatural pals in Eric Kripke and Jensen Ackles.

Rest assured, this will not be the only preview for what is ahead — we absolutely anticipate more as we get closer to the date.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Boys season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

