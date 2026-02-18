The Witcher season 5 premiere date: The best-case scenario

We do find ourselves rather lucky at this point to know that The Witcher season 5 is coming to Netflix — though there are some questions as to when. Filming is already done, after all, so what are the powers-that-be waiting for here?

Well, as many of you may be aware of, bringing a show like this back is no easy as just snapping your fingers and having it appear overnight. There are a number of reasons why it may take some time to turn up — even if production has already wrapped up offically.

If there is one thing slowing down the ability for us to get more The Witcher than anything else, it is the simple fact that this show requires a lot of post-production. We tend to believe that is even more the case with the final season, as there are likely to be more big battles than we have seen at almost any other point. Netflix can also decide to put the show on the air whenever they want, and that is dependent from whenever the episodes are done.

Given that season 4 of the series premiered this past October, we do not think that the streaming service will rush along anything else. By virtue of that, we tend to think that late August / September is the best-case scenario for the series coming back — and that may only be if they decide to split it up into chunks again. We do think that it will be back before the year is up, and there is easily a good chance that we see it in October once more.

What do you most want to see on The Witcher season 5 when it eventually arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

