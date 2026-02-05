The Witcher season 5 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Witcher season 5 between now and the end of February? There is, of course, a lot to look forward to at present.

So where do we start here? Well, it is worth noting first and foremost here that production for the adaptation wrapped this past fall so by virtue of that, we tend to think that the producers are deep into editing and/or piecing together the next batch of episodes. This is of course very-much exciting, though we also imagine that we are going to be waiting a while still to see it. Netflix has yet to do or say much at the moment to suggest that Liam Hemsworth and the rest of the cast are coming over the next few months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Based mostly on where things currently stand, it is our general sentiment that you will be waiting throughout February to get more news on what is ahead — and potentially even longer than that. The earliest we imagine an announcement coming is at some point in the spring, with late summer / early fall making the most overall sense.

The Witcher season 5 is poised to be the final season and just by virtue of that alone, we do have to wonder how exactly Geralt’s story is going to end in this medium. Obviously, this character and the overall world will exist still in some other forms, but we hope that there is at least a chance for some memorable action sequences and ways for the show to stand out a little bit more. Despite being such an epic, you can still argue that season 4 slipped under the radar to a certain degree.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Witcher right now

What do you want to see moving into The Witcher season 5 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







