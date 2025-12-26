The Witcher season 5 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about The Witcher season 5 over the course of the winter? If you were not aware already, this will be the Netflix show’s final chapter. Not only that, but filming has already wrapped!

We are very much of the belief that this is one of those shows that deserves a worthy send-off and with that in mind, we certainly hope that there is a lot shared over the months ahead. It would be great, in fact, if we did get a premiere-date reveal sooner rather than later … even if it does feel like somewhat of a pipe dream for now.

Based on when season 4 of The Witcher actually premiered, our general sense is that we will be lucky to see the fifth season in either the summer or the fall. By virtue of that, we’ll be happy if we are able to get much information at all through the winter, as it feels like the more likely scenario here is that we’ll be diving into a pretty quiet period. The most we could really get here is a few photos.

In general, we anticipate that season 5 will be the most action-packed yet, and because it has been known for a while that the series is ending, that does open the door for there to be at least a measure of closure. Most loose ends should be tied up, but remember that this will hardly be the end of this universe in general. We know that there is more coming in the way of video games, as well, but development for these has become increasingly long and difficult in this current generation.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Witcher season 5 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

