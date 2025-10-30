The Witcher season 5 premiere date hopes on Netflix

Following the big premiere today of The Witcher season 4, it only makes a ton of sense to think about season 5. When are we actually going to see it?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that the fifth season is going to be the final one, bittersweet as that may be. We just got a new Geralt and yet, the Liam Hemsworth version of the character is only going to be around for so long. There are two seasons with him and then after that, the show is over.

Now if there is a silver lining to The Witcher season 5, it is the idea that filming just recently wrapped for it! The early renewal made it so that the cast and crew could get a lot done in a short period of time and by virtue of that, better be prepared for the future.

Our current premiere date projection

There is a good chance that the fifth season is going to be premiering at some point in the fall of next year. If not then, is there a good chance that it is early 2027? We would honestly be shocked if we are stuck to wait a little bit longer than that. We just imagine that the final chapter of the season is going to be all sorts of dramatic and epic and really, we would have it no other way. At its peak, this adaptation has been a seminal series for Netflix and it deserves to go out in a big way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

