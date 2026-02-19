Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, February 19, 2026?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? It may be obvious to many people out there at this point, but we would love nothing more than to get some new stories featuring the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital again. We had a nice little run to kick off the year, but then a gap thanks to the Olympics. So is all of this now at an end?

In a word, yes! You are going to see the medical drama return with new installments in just one week on February 26, and we hope that we’re going to have a pretty steady run the rest of the way. There may be another hiatus at some point, but it does feel like there are more new episodes ahead than there are weeks where the show is not on the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

So what more can we do now in order to set the table for what is to come? Well, that is rather simple: Share a handful of additional details! Take a look below at not just the season 22 episode 11 synopsis, but also the one for episode 12 airing on March 5.

Season 22 episode 11, “(If You Want It) Do It Yourself” – Teddy and Winston clash over a case, while Owen and Jules treat a urologist. Lucas struggles with prioritizing patients.

Season 22 episode 12, “Get Lucky” – Tensions rise as Teddy and Winston take on a complex procedure, while Kavita and Ben try and impress the new plastics attending. Jo and Link leave the babies with a nanny for the first time.

For those wondering about Meredith Grey, the biggest thing that we can say is that she does still have a storyline coming — we are just at a point now where Ellen Pompeo is always going to come and go from the Grey’s Anatomy limelight. If there is an arc ahead, we hope it is one that will really be strung across several episodes in a row.

Related – Where do things stand when it comes to a Grey’s Anatomy season 23?

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 22 when it returns?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







