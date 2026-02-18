Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 12 spoilers: A Jo, Link milestone

With Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 12 poised to kick off the month of March, we are of course thrilled to have more insight when it comes to what is ahead!

There is no denying at this point that the ABC medical drama has its fair share of challenges at this point in its run, and one of the biggest is quite simple: Just trying to handle the wide array of different stories and characters that it is throwing at you at any given point. This is without even mentioning that most of the core cast are only appearing in 10-14 episodes of a given season, or that Ellen Pompeo still recurs here and there as Meredith. Because of all of this, we do think it is harder to have a lot of continuous stories, but the writers are still working to figure this out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

In particular, we do think that Jo and Link are a valuable touchstone for Grey’s Anatomy right now, as we’ve seen them welcome their babies this season as well as deal with her recovery after the fact. The season 22 episode 12 synopsis signals that they are still trying to find a new equilibrium within their lives:

Tensions rise as Teddy and Winston take on a complex procedure, while Kavita and Ben try and impress the new plastics attending. Jo and Link leave the babies with a nanny for the first time.

As for the issues with Teddy and Winston, we tend to think those are more or less par for the course for a hospital drama like this. We’d almost be more surprised if there were not issues, given the fact that this show is all about highly intelligent people working their way through difficult procedures.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including the current status of season 23

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 12 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







