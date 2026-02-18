The Traitors US season 4: Dorinda Medley on reunion rumor

We know that we are not at the end of The Traitors US season 4 just yet, but we are certainly getting closer. After all, there are a tiny number of episodes away, and that is without even noting that the reunion has already been filmed!

Now that we’ve said all of that, we do have to look at one of the big rumors floating around out there for the episode at present: Is there a chance that Colton Underwood actually walks off at some point? That is something that Lisa Rinna recently alleged, suggesting that she went full “Housewife” in the way Colton said that he wanted. She did also note that there is no guarantee that it even gets shown on the reunion, which is another thing to keep in mind.

Now, let’s just say that the whole situation is even messier. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the recently-eliminated Dorinda Medley indicates that she has no recollection of anyone walking off the set at all:

I don’t remember that. I swear to God, maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t remember any walk offs. You have to tune in and see. I guess I have to tune in and see, because I was in the back row just thinking, “When is this going to be over?”

Ultimately, we cannot say that we’re too surprised that there are already different stories out there about this. What may have been interpreted as a big deal for one person is not so much for another. We’re sure that there will be some sort of drama at the reunion, but Dorinda and Lisa have been a part of the Real Housewives ones in the past. Aren’t those primed to be so much crazier than anything we have here?

