The Traitors US season 4 episode 10: Rob Rausch’s ideal targets

We do not want to sit here and say that the remainder of The Traitors US season 4 is about only one person in Rob Rausch. However, is anyone else even close to him gameplay-wise? We are not sure that there is a fully satisfying winner left outside of him, though you can argue that there are some smart Faithful left like Natalie, who could eventually figure something out.

So for the sake of this article in particular, we really want to look at some endgames for Rob in particular. What is the best way for him to win and take home the prize? There are some people he should be circling as possible targets…

Johnny Weir – This one makes sense for many reasons, as he is already being mentioned as a possible Traitor and he was close with Candiace why she was there. However, if you dispatch him now and it is proven he is actually a Faithful, won’t the hunters be on the prowl still for a male Traitor? In a way, it makes more sense that Rob works to get rid of Tara Lipinski instead, splitting up the Olympic duo while keeping the bigger target around.

Natalie Anderson – Getting rid of her mainly ensures that you take out a strong gameplayer close to the end, and that just makes a lot of sense competition wise. This is one of the reasons why we tend to think she’s a better person for Rob to murder than Kristen Kish, though Eric may push for that.

Eric Nam – Here is the crazy thing. We do not necessarily think that Rob recruited Eric to necessarily have him banished, but the singer / actor has already proven himself to be a less-than-stellar Traitor and he is on Kristen’s radar. Getting him out now feeds the hunger for a male Traitor, and may give Rob significant cover moving into the end of the game.

To us, the most important thing Rob can really do is keep many of his close allies with him until the end, whether that means Kristen, Mark Ballas, or Maura Higgins, who has that Love Island connection to him.

Who do you think should be Rob Rausch’s next target on The Traitors US season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

