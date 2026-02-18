Hijack season 2 episode 6: A deadly cliffhanger?

Coming out of Hijack season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV, it really does make sense to have one prevailing question: How in the world is Sam Nelson going to survive this one?

After all, we see in this particular episode Idris Elba’s character take part in another enormous gambit when he realizes that Winter is lying to him. She gives him far too much leeway in negotiations regarding John Bailey-Brown’s transfer, and he then halts the train before coming outside of it with Jess — someone who has now been identified thanks to the flash drive as working for the other side. We also technically know at this point that the whole situation is somewhat of an inside job, with both Jess and Sam both working under an MI5 agent by the name of Robert Lang, the same guy Sam met with in the pub prior to the whole train incident.

The situation that we find these characters in now is extremely messy, as Lang clearly needs for the transfer to happen in order for everything to be a success. He also just so happens to be down in the tunnels with all the people Winter and the local authorities sent. You can make an argument that he is actually the one who fires the gunshot heard at the end as a way to encourage people to stand down. Meanwhile, the train coming up behind both Sam and Jess is another reason for everyone to panic, as Otto is now bringing it closer.

In the end, the biggest question we have (cliffhanger aside) is how in the world all of this could end. Just remember for a moment here that we still do not know Lang’s actual employer, and it does feel like the odds of Sam making it out are slim. That is without even mentioning Marsha, who is now roaming around the woods hoping to stay alive.

