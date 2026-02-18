Yellowjackets season 4: Series star on filming, spoiler fears, more

While we know that we are going to be waiting for some time still to check out Yellowjackets season 4 on Showtime, there is still good news to share! Production for the final chapter is about to start in British Columbia, and that at least means we have the opportunity to sit back and realize that more of this thing we love will be created in the relatively near future.

Now that we’ve said that, none of this means that the cast and crew have any real idea as to what is coming up. The fear of spoilers getting out with this show is extreme — really to the point where the actors only get their scripts a tiny amount of time in advance.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sophie Nélisse (who plays the younger Shauna on the show) indicated that leading up to the start of filming, almost everyone is in the dark:

We have no idea [what is coming up]. People are like, “Give us spoilers.” I’m like, “I wish I could.” I have nothing myself. But I do think that obviously, there’s a lot of pressure coming into this season knowing it’s the last one. We all feel a lot of responsibility in offering the audience a season that will live up to the expectations that we’ll close out the show, but stay true to the very first season, honoring all of the episodes at the same time. I think it’ll be a really fun one. Luckily, the showrunners have had time to write it and I think are very committed to putting in their all, so it’s very bittersweet.

We do at least know that Shauna makes it out of the wilderness, but what else could she do before she gets there? There are all of these concerns now that we know everything we do about the Antler Queen — including that Shauna still feels some of it in the present.

