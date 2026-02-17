Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: The best-case scenario

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are getting closer to being able to share some great news regarding Yellowjackets season 4 at Showtime. After all, it appears as though filming is going to be taking place right around the corner!

So with that in mind, why not start to focus in more and more on possible premiere dates? We are very-much thrilled to know that the series will be returning with a final chapter, though we wish it was around longer. The network and/or Paramount+ have been rather cagey about a release-date window as of late and unfortunately, we do tend to think that this is going to continue for a good while.

Yet, we do think that as knowledgeable fans, we can look at some data and historical tendencies to try and figure out what makes sense for season 4. Let’s say, for example, that filming wraps in the late summer. Does that open the door to a premiere around December? It feels possible in theory, as that would give the producers enough time to put together the final season without it being rushed. We would say that (or right after American Thanksgiving) would be an ideal window here.

However, do not be surprised if we are stuck waiting until the beginning of 2027 to see Yellowjackets buzzing back onto the screen. This has not been a series Showtime has rushed along in the past, and we especially think they will be patient moving forward. After all, once it is over, they don’t exactly have some sort of replacement! You can always argue that there could be a spin-off in theory, but what in the world would that be? How would it even look? These are some of the things that at least for now, you certainly have to wonder.

What do you think the best-case scenario is for a Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

