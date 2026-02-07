Yellowjackets season 4: Akilah to have larger role?

We have been waiting for more news on Yellowjackets season 4 for quite some time, especially with production starting soon. By virtue of that, we are pleased to share a little something more when it comes to the cast!

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see a lot more Akilah as Nia Sondaya has been promoted to series regular. While this does not necessarily mean she is going to be a part of every episode, we do tend to think that you are going to see a pretty substantial story for her in the past. There have been plenty of theories that she will die before the present, but who is to say that means she will be gone right away? There is a chance that she makes it close to rescue. Or, there is equally a chance that she makes it out of the wilderness and dies soon after for a totally different reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

On a personal level, we do remain surprised in some ways by the fact that season 4 is slated to be the final one for the series, largely due to the fact that early indicators were that this could be around potentially for five. Is it possible that the writers simply felt there was a more natural ending here? Sure, but from where we sit there are a lot of stories that still need to be wrapped up. Take, for example, whether or not Shauna in the present is going to revert back to her full Antler Queen self. Or, how many more characters are going to die? There are still so many loose ends.

Of course, we also wouldn’t be surprised if there are a couple of new additions to the story — and also perhaps a cameo or two from the dearly departed. We need to have at least one more appearance from Ella Purnell, right?

Related – When are we going to see Yellowjackets season 4 actually premiere

What do you think we will see of Akilah moving into Yellowjackets season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







