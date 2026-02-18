Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: When to expect reveal

There are few things we are as excited to see as Dexter: Resurrection season 2 on Showtime — even if we are stuck waiting a while to get it. After all, production has yet to kick off for the Michael C. Hall series and while it does film fairly fast, that does not take away from the fact that we may need to be extremely patient to eventually see the series arrive.

As many of you may have heard already, it does appear as though the plan is to get season 2 at some point this fall. For the sake of this article, the goal is to simply point out something a little bit different: When should we expect an actual reveal? How long will the network / Paramount+ make us wait to get more specifics?

One thing that is worth noting from the get-go here is that Showtime has every reason in the world to give us more insight a good stretch before Dexter Morgan is back. This is, after all, one of their most-popular shows! We tend to think that because of this alone, there is a good chance that a premiere-date reveal is going to surface at some point this July or August, leading up to a September or October return.

Prior to that…

Well, let’s just say that there are a few other things that we would love to know, with a major one being new cast members. How do you top the combination of Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman? Let’s just say we are more than eager to find out.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

When do you think we will actually get it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

