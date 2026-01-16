Dexter: Resurrection season 2: Staying in New York?

Following the end of Dexter: Resurrection season 1, you could have argued that the Showtime drama could venture all over the place. Dexter Morgan does have the files of many notable serial killers and through that, he could travel to hunt them down … starting with Rapunzel, who we know to be in the midwest.

No matter what happens story-wise, today we can at least confirm one thing: The show itself is going to be standing pat in New York City. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Showtime drama will be leasing out a massive amount of space at the new Sunset Pier 94 Studios, which opens later this month. We have heard already that the Michael C. Hall series will start off work in the spring, and it is nice to see that Manhattan will be its home base.

In a statement, here is what Drew Brown, executive vice president of production for Paramount Television Studios, had to say on the subject:

“We are thrilled to bring the second season of Dexter: Resurrection to Sunset Pier 94 Studios and its state-of-the-art facilities and sound stages. Last season saw Dexter move to New York City — and now we look forward to following suit, gaining greater access to the region’s incredible creative talent, leveraging a competitive tax credit program and reinforcing our commitment to US production.”

It may not seem necessarily like this at first, but this is huge news given the fact that there are so many shows that over the years have shifted away from New York as a filming location, whether it be due to cost or logistical reasons. This could help season 2 have a tactical advantage over the competition — plus all the murder and chaos, of course.

