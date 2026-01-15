Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: A Paramount+ update?

Over the past several months, we have heard various whispers and teases regarding when Dexter: Resurrection could return to Showtime. Now, we are at least pleased to hear it from the folks at Paramount+ themselves.

Today, the streaming service unveiled a new sizzle reel with a look ahead towards a lot of their upcoming programming and within that, we got another reminder that Michael C. Hall and company will be back at some point before the end of the year. So can we narrow it down further?

Well, here is what we can note for now. If you head over to the link here, you can see the aforementioned sizzle reel, and in it, there are multiple shows that are noted to be streaming “soon.” However, Resurrection is not one of those shows, which makes us think that we will be waiting until the summer or, more likely, the fall. It is worth noting that showrunner Clyde Phillips has suggested already that fall is the likely start date. Production has not even started yet, so all of this makes sense, all things considered.

So what will the season 2 story be about?

Remember here that at the conclusion of the season 1, Dexter managed to get a hold of many different files from various serial killers — the handiwork of one Leon Prater. He now has an opportunity to take out a number of nefarious people — and could the New York Ripper be among them? That is at least one more thing to consider given that the killer’s real name is now out there. (Granted, you can make the case that Claudette Wallace is going to be able to hunt him down on her own.)

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 2?

