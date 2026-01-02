Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about Dexter: Resurrection season 2 between now and the end of January? Well, as you would imagine, there is a lot of hype for the future. As baffling as it may be that the prequel Original Sin was canceled after its original renewal, the sequel series starring Michael C. Hall is still going strong.

Given that the first season of the show started off production of season 1 in January 2025, doesn’t it make sense to think that something similar could happen here? We understand the reasoning … but here is where we have some of the bad news.

Based at least on the information that we have at present, the odds of us getting more news on season 2 this month is slim. Production this time around isn’t planned for at least a couple more months, as Showtime is likely to premiere it in the fall as opposed to the summer. In other words, we’re still going to be waiting for a while.

What will season 2 look like?

We do wonder most about how Quinn or Masuka will react to Batista no longer being around — is one of them about to be a full-time presence in New York? That is one story to wonder about, whereas another is tied a little bit more towards what Dexter is going to do with the serial-killer files that he now has from Leon Prater’s estate. Any one of them could be the next Big Bad, and that is without even entertaining the possibility that we could be seeing the return of Eric Stonestreet as Rapunzel.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 2 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

